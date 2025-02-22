Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday padded up with his son Anvay to play for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in a Third Division (Group I) match for the Nassur Memorial Shield.

Dravid senior, who came to bat at No 6, made 10 off eight balls with a boundary but Anvay scored 58 off 60 balls with eight fours as Vijaya amassed 345 for seven against Young Lions Club.

Also Read | Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Swapnil was the top run-getter for the club with a 50-ball 107 with 12 fours and four sixes.

Anvay is a wicketkeeper-batter, while Samit, the elder son of Dravid, is a pace-bowling all-rounder.

Also Read | If Pakistan Defeats India, It Will Be an 'Upset': Basit Ali's Jaw-Dropping Take for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Blockbuster Clash (Watch Video).

AG Aditya took four wickets (4/60) for the Young Lions.

Dravid, who was in Guwahati for the Rajasthan Royals' pre-season camp, returned to the city a couple of days ago.

There are several instances of father-son duo playing in the same match at various levels such as WG Grace-Grace Jr, Lala-Surinder Amarnath, Dennis-Adam Lillee, Denis-Heath Streak, Shivnarine-Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Ian-Liam Botham among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)