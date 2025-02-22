Tottenham Hotspur are showing signs of a mini revival in the English Premier League with two wins on the bounce. They will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins when they take on Ipswich Town in an away tie this evening. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Londoners under Ange Postecoglou and they are unlikely to play European football next term. However, they will look to have a good ending to their campaign in order to finish as high as they could. Ipswich Town are in the relegation zone and each games assumes added significance for them from now on. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Wes Burns, Christian Walton, Julio Enciso, Chiedozie Ogbene along with Conor Chaplin miss out for Ipswich Town due to injuries. Liam Delap will play up top in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Providing him support in the final third will be playmaker Omari Hutchinson. Samy Morsy and Jens Cajuste will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Cristian Romero will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game for the visitors. Tottenham Hotspur are all set to miss out on the presence of Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven, and Richarlison as they are unfit. Heung min Son will lead the attack with Dejan Kulusevski and Mathys Tel on the wings. Check out Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur match details and viewing options below.

When is Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

The Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Portman Road Stadium and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 22. Check out Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Rebranded JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Spurs will likely dominate this game and secure a 1-2 victory in the tie.

