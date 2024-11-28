New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara sees straightaway inclusion of Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma in India's playing XI but feels the opening combination of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal should remain untouched in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia.

After conquering Perth in the series opener with a record-changing 295-run victory, India will face Australia in Adelaide in a pink-ball affair next week.

The victory turned out to be more memorable, with India pulling off a dominant performance even in the absence of mainstays.

Rohit missed out on the first Test due to personal reasons, while Gull sustained an injury on his thumb, which has left his inclusion subject to fitness.

As the second Test approaches, discussions have been going around the possible line-up that India should opt for to continue with their high-flying momentum.

Rahul and Jaiswal took the Australian bowling unit apart under gruelling conditions with a record-changing 201-run opening partnership in the second innings. Rohit coming in for the second Test, could see the duo being disbanded for the rest of the series.

Pujara pondered on what India's top order could look like with the possibility of Gill and Rohit slotting into the playing XI.

For him, Rahul and Jaiswal should continue with their opening stand; however, if Rohit continues to hold his opening slot, Pujara wants to see Rahul bat at number three.

"I think, for some reason, if we can carry on with the same batting order like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five. If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat top of the order because it suits his game really well. I hope we don't tinker around with that," Pujara said in a chat with ESPNcricinfo.

If one goes by Pujara's suggestion and sees India's top order with Rohit-Jaiswal playing the opener's role and Rahul coming in at number three. Under such a scenario, Virat Kohli would continue to hold his number four spot, which leaves Gill's place in question, if he becomes available.

"Ideally, No. 5. Because it allows him to come in at a time, even if we lose two wickets early, he is someone who can negotiate the new ball. But if he walks in after, say, 25 or 30 overs, he can play his shots. He can play his natural game. And in case we lose the first three wickets early, Gill walks in and saves Rishabh Pant for the old ball. [Pant] doesn't have to face the new ball. I wouldn't want him to walk in to bat when the ball is hard and new," Pujara commented on Gill's position.

All questions surrounding India's playing XI will be cleared away when the visitors face Australia on December 6, looking to build on their 1-0 series lead. (ANI)

