New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Star raider Pawan Sehrawat, who will play for Tamil Thalaivas in the upcoming ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), is relishing his stint at his new home.

Pawan Sehrawat, who had become the most expensive player in PKL auction history last month, revealed his likes and dislikes in a candid interaction ahead of the start of the season.

In a video posted by Star Sports India on the homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo app, Sehrawat revealed what he likes in deserts alongside talking about his favourite workout.

The star raider also said that he recently watched and liked Vikram's movie in Tamil in the rapid-fire round.

"What's Hi-flyer Pawan Sehrawat's favourite workout? Find out from the #tamilthalaivas raider himself & get ready to watch him LIVE: Season 9#BhidegaTohBadhega | Starts Oct 7 |" Star Sports posted on the Koo app.

Sehrawat was bought for a whopping INR 2.26 crore bid by Tamil Thalaivas. He has been the best raider for the last three seasons and has the potential to take the Tamil-based team closer to the ultimate glory.

Haryana Steelers began bidding at the INR 1 crore mark to get Pawan Sehrawat, while Tamil Thalaivas entered the bidding for him at the INR 1.50 crore mark before eventually getting their man with a massive bid of INR 2.26 crore after also seeing off competition from U Mumba.

Coming to PKL, the tournament will commence on October 7 and will go on till mid-December. The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. (ANI)

