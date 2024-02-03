Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) grapplers held sway, winning six greco-roman gold, on the opening day of the 2023 senior National Wrestling Championships being organised by the IOA ad-hoc committee here on Saturday.

Kuldeep Malik (RSPB) took the top position in the 72kg greco-roman category, defeating Sameer of Maharashtra 5-1 in the title bout.

Also Read | New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NZ vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The other RSPB gold-medal winners in the greco-roman category were: Nitesh (97kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ashu (67kg) and Rahit Dahiya (82kg).

Services Sports Control Board grappler Naveen defeated Hardeep of RSPB 5-1 in the 130kg greco-roman category.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sunny Kumar of Haryana won the 63kg greco-roman gold medal in the 63kg category. Shamsher Singh of Punjab bagged the silver while Umesh (Delhi) and Sandeep Kumar clinched the bronze medals. PTI AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)