Wimbledon, Jul 5 (AP) Wimbledon is being played indoors again on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament.

Rain again affected play on Wednesday, forcing matches on the outside courts to be suspended after less than a half hour of action.

Also Read | ‘There Will Be No Lionel Messi…..’ Argentina's FIFA World Cup Winning Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Makes Bold Prediction.

Only two of the stadiums at the All England Club have roofs — Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men's champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court after the opening match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Test, T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Arthur Fery.

Only eight matches were completed at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent showers, creating a huge backlog for the tournament.

On Wednesday, players like Swiatek and Djokovic will be playing in the second round while many players have yet to even take the court in the first round. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)