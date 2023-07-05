Team India would look for more ways than one to bounce back and announce themselves once again when they face the West Indies for a month-long tour. The Rohit Sharma-led side had a forgettable performance in the World Test Championship 2023 final, where the batting failed in both innings of the match. India timidly surrendered on the fifth day, where fans at Edgbaston had expected them to put up a fight, but now, that’s a thing of the past and all the Men in Blue would look forward to is starting this next cycle of WTC on a high. Their opponents West Indies, are expected to pose a lesser threat than England or Australia, but the Kraigg Brathwaite-led unit is determined, confident and would be raring to go against the top-ranked Test team in the world. Meanwhile, you can also download the full India vs West Indies 2023 schedule in PDF format here. India vs West Indies 2023 Free Live Streaming Online to Be Available on JioCinema.

India would play two Tests to kick start the tour, which would later be followed by the ODIs. The tour would conclude with a five-match T20I series, two of which would be played in Florida in the United States. Star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli would have the spotlight as usual, but this time, they are at a point where they need to make an impact and show why they are among the best to have played the game. A lot of eyeballs would also be on the likes of youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have earned Test call-ups and are expected to feature in the series. India’s Squad for West Indies Tests and ODI Series Announced, Ruturaj Gaikwad Included; Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped.

India vs West Indies 2023 Full Schedule

Date Matches Venue Time (in IST) July 12-16 1st Test Windsor Park, Dominica 7:30 PM July 20-24 2nd Test Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad 7:30 PM July 27 1st ODI Kensington Oval, Barbados 7:00 PM July 29 2nd ODI Kensington Oval, Barbados 7:00 PM August 1 3rd ODI Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:00 PM August 3 1st T20I Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 8:00 P.M August 6 2nd T20I Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:00 PM August 8 3rd T20I Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:00 PM August 12 4th T20I Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida 8:00 PM August 13 5th T20I Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida 8:00 PM

India would start as overwhelming favourites to have a pretty successful tour, but West Indies cannot be taken lightly. Their ODI team might not be playing the World Cup for the first time this year, but on their day, they are a tough side to defeat.

