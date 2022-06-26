Malahide (Ireland), Jun 26 (PTI) Rain delayed the start of the first T20 International between Ireland and India here on Sunday.

After a light shower before toss, the rain returned to delay the start of play.

Also Read | SL vs AUS, 1st Test 2022: Steve Smith Clears Fitness Test; Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Still Fighting To Get Fit.

India won the toss and opted to bowl. Umran Malik was handed his India cap before the toss.

Conor Olphert will be making his debut for Ireland. PTI

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Sporting CP Return ‘Could Happen’ Says Club’s Director.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)