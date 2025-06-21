Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Rain has delayed the start of England's first innings in the opening Test against India at Leeds here on Saturday.

India made 471 in the first innings before getting bundled out shortly into the post-lunch session.

Also Read | Belgium vs India FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Men's Hockey Match on TV and Online.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gil and Yashasvi Jaiswal made hundreds for India.

Pacers Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes took four wickets apiece for England, as the bagged India's last seven wickets for 112 runs.

Also Read | ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Share Points After SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Ends in Draw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)