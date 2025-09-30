Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener between India and Sri Lanka was halted on Tuesday after drizzle forced the players off the field in Guwahati.

Before the break at the end of the 10-over mark, Sri Lanka's bowlers had kept a firm grip on proceedings.

Sri Lanka dealt India an early blow as Udeshika Prabodani nabbed the important wicket of Smriti Mandhana in their opener, as per the ICC website.

The in-form India opener tried to clear the offside early on in the powerplay, but ended up slicing the delivery to deep cover, where Vishmi Gunarathne held on after a juggle.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to field first in their tournament opener against Harmanpreet Kaur's India.

The two hosts of the marquee tournament are squaring off at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati to kickstart the 14th edition of the Women's World Cup.

India arrive in the tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way, eyeing a maiden World Cup title.

Meanwhile, the Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka is participating in the tournament after an eight-year absence. Back in 2013, when India last hosted the Women's World Cup, the island nation had defeated India.

Playing XI

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera. (ANI)

