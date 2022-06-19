Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) Rain stopped play 3.3 overs into the series-deciding fifth T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, India were 28 for two when the heavens opened up again.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were the two batters dismissed.

Earlier, the players had entered the field of play when it started raining.

It rained for close to 20 minutes, leaving the outfield soggy and reducing the match to 19-over-a-side contest.

