Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 6 (ANI): Day three of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was abandoned on Monday due to persistent rain here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The start of play was delayed due to continuous overnight rain and day three had to be called off eventually without being a ball bowled.

"Unfortunately, day three of the second #BANvPAK Test has been abandoned due to persistent rain," ICC tweeted.

On Sunday, Azhar Ali scored his 34th career fifty with only 38 balls' play possible on the second day of the second Test in which Pakistan added 27 runs to their overnight score to reach 188 for two.

After there was no play in the first session, play resumed following an early lunch and Pakistan began confidently and convincingly before rain halted play after 6.2 overs.

Shortly before rain ended the second day's play, Azhar Ali hit back to back boundaries off Ebadot Hossain to complete his 34th 50 in his 91st Test. When day's play was finally called off, Azhar was batting on 52 after beginning the day at 36.

Babar Azam, who was 60 overnight in Pakistan's 161 for two, started impressively with a boundary off the first ball of the day and was still at the crease on 71 with eight fours and a six.

The two batters have so far added 118 runs for the unfinished third-wicket partnership.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 188/2 (Babar Azam 71* Azhar Ali 52*; Taijul Islam 2-49) vs Bangladesh (ANI)

