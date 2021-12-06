Cricket’s one of the oldest and fiercest rivalries ASHES is upon us. Ashes 2021-22 kicks off on December 08 with Australia hosting it this time around. The last Ashes was played in 2019 in England which ended in a draw and Australia having on the Ashes 2017-18 continues to hold the Urn. This will be the first Ashes ever since the start of coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, as Joe Root and his men look to earn the Ashes Urn back, you can check the Ashes 2021-22 full schedule and time table in India. You can also download the Ashes 2021-22 schedule in PDF format here, which contains venue and match timings in IST. Pat Cummins Named Australia Test Captain, Steve Smith Appointed Vice-Captain After Tim Paine Taking Break From All Cricket.

Ahead of the Ashes 2021-22, there was change in guard for home side Australia as Tim Paine resigned and decided to take break from cricket in view of the sexting scandal. All-rounder Pat Cummins was then named as the new Test captain of the Australian team. Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test Between Australia & England Moved Out Of Perth Due to COVID-19 Related Restrictions.

Ashes 2021-22 Full Schedule in IST

Test Date and Day Venue Time (IST) First 08, Dec. Wednesday Brisbane 05:30 AM Second 16, Dec. Thursday Adelaide 09:30 AM Third 26, Dec. Sunday Melbourne 05:00 AM Fourth 05, Jan. Wednesday Sydney 05:00 AM Fifth 14, Jan. Friday TBD TBD

TBD: To Be Decided Later

Ashes 2021-22 Broadcast in India and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Ashes 2021-22 in India. The Ashes 2021-22 Australia vs England Test series will be telecast live on Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels. Ashes 2021-22 live streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website.

