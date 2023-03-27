New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon shot a 70 to emerge as the best Indian on show on day one of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus on Monday.

Raiza, competing in the women's section, was in 14th spot after three rounds of qualification and will be aiming to finish among the top-eight with 50 targets coming up on Tuesday, before the final rounds begin on the same day.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Gibraltar, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of NED vs GIB on TV & Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Parinaz Dhailwal shot 64 to lie in 44th spot, while Areeba Khan was further down in 58th, having shot a 59.

The leading score of the day was 72, shot by six competitors, with Victoria Larsson of Sweden perching on the top of the leaderboard.

Also Read | Kedar Jadhav, Indian Cricketer’s Father Mahadev Jadhav Missing From Home In Pune, Police Launch Investigation.

In men's skeet, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa also shot 70 but found himself in the 47th spot, with teammates Abhay Singh Sekhon in 62nd position with 69 and Man Singh in 81st with 67, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)