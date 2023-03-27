Kedar Jadhav, who played cricket for team India for a significant amount of time, faces a setback in life as his father Mahadev Jadhav goes missing from his home at Pune during 11:30 AM on Sunday, March 27. The 75-year old was reportedly missing from Kothrud area of Pune as filed in the complaint by Kedar's family at the Alankar police station. An investigation was launched as soon as the complaint was registered, and police has urged anyone with information to assist them in the investigation. Indore Pitch Rating for IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Changed From 'Poor' to 'Below Average' After BCCI Appeal, Demerit Points Also Reduced To One From Three.

As per the complaint filed, Mahadev left home without informing anyone and was spotted taking a rickshaw, but his family couldn't trace him after that. Police have already broadcasted Mahadev's photograph to other police stations for search purposes. ‘Will Pick Shubman Gill Ahead of Myself’ Shikhar Dhawan All Praises for Indian Youngster.

The description in the missing file report suggest Mahadev Jadhav is 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has a surgery mark on the left side of his face. He was wearing a white shirt, a grey trouser, black chappals and socks and eyeglasses. It is stated that he speaks Marathi. There are two gold rings in his right-hand fingers. He was not carrying a cell phone.

