Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders after winning the toss in their must-win IPL clash, here on Thursday.

Kiwi speedster Trent Boult returned replacing left-arm speedster Kuldip Yadav, while KM Asif was brought in for Murugan Ashwin in two changes for RR.

KKR opted for a three-pronged spin attack including left-arm spinner Anukul Roy in place of seamer Vaibhav Arora.

KKR have three front-line spinners in Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma, while skipper Nitish Rana is also a part-time off-spinner.

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal.

