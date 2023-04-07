Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Appreciating Sanju Samson for the brilliant captaincy of Rajasthan Royals and his cool composure, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said that if the right-handed batter continues to put up some good shows for Team India in the coming years, he will not be surprised to see him as the captain of Playing eleven in the next one or two years.

Samson has recently become the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in all T20s.

In the ongoing game against Punjab Kings, Samson, chasing a total of 198, amassed 42(25), smashing five fours and a solitary six. Samson is the only second captain to lead Rajasthan Royals to the finale in the last season.

Complimenting Sanju Samson's brilliant captaincy, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said Sanju Samson is an incredible player, but as a captaincy, it is his it is cool composure that always stands out. He never seems to be fussed by anything, and as a captain, that is a good sign.

AB de Villiers said on JioCinema, "But I think he's got all the credentials to be a wonderful captain. Who knows, possibly even one day in a year or two or three's time, in one of the formats in the India team, he could very easily be the captain there, and I think it will do his cricket the world of good. If he can stay as captain for long periods, I think he's going to go places with it."

Suffice to say, Sanju has completely blended into his role as a captain proving himself as one of the best 'Young Captains' India has ever seen.

In 118 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Samson has scored 3,138 runs at an average of 30.46 making him the leading run-scorer for his franchise. He has scored two centuries and 18 fifties for his side, with the best score of 119. His runs have come at a strike rate of 137.99.

Samson has overtaken Ajinkya Rahane, another India middle-order batter who has played for RR. In 106 matches for RR, he has scored 3,098 runs at an average of 35.60. He scored two centuries and 21 fifties for the side with the best score of 105*.

Other notable run-scorers for RR include Shane Watson (2,474 runs in 84 matches with two tons and 14 fifties), Jos Buttler (2,377 runs in 60 matches with five tons and 15 fifties) and Rahul Dravid (1,324 runs in 52 matches with seven fifties).

Samson in his entire IPL career, having represented Delhi Capitals besides RR, has scored 3,623 runs in 140 matches at an average of 29.45 with three tons and 18 fifties and the best score of 119. He is the 17th-highest run-scorer in IPL history. (ANI)

