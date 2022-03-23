Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar will participate in the 2022 Asia Road Racing Championship as part of the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team. Also, promising young riders Sarthak Chavan and Kavin Quintal will represent Honda Racing India in the Thailand Talent Cup 2022, according to a release here.

The first round of the championship will be held at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand from March 25 to 27.

The experienced Rajiv Sethu made his debut at ARRC in 2017, and has shown consistency over the years. From the 46th spot in his debut year to 27th in 2018 and closing 2019 season at 17th position with 2 Top-10 & 9 Top 15 finishes, he has his eyes set on accomplishing new personal benchmarks yet again.

Racing alongside Sethu will be the 20-year old Senthil Kumar, who finished his rookie season at 30th position in AP250 class of the championship in 2019 and will be aiming to improve his performance.

The second leg will be held in Malaysia in May 2022.

Looking forward to the season, Sethu said, "I am very excited for the upcoming season of ARRC as we will finally head back to international circuits after a break of 2 years. This year, my target is to close the season in top five and I have been rigorously preparing for it."

According to Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India: "We are thrilled to have the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship after a gap of two years. Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar, having represented the team across national and international championships, will step into this season carrying experience as well as a solid focus on claiming laurels for Honda."

