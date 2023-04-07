Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI) Indian players dominated proceedings in the B R Adithyan Memorial ITF Futures tennis tournament here on Friday booking all the four semifinal spots in the singles event.

The doubles final will also be an all-Indian affair.

No 2 seed Ramanathan Ramkumar beat fellow Indian Nikhil Poonacha 6-3,6-4 to book a semifinal clash against compatriot Sidharth Rawat.

The top-seeded Vladyslav Orlov of Ukraine bowed out of the tournament,retiring after being a set and 2-4 down in the second against Tamil Nadu player Manish Sureshkumar.

The match featured long baseline rallies with both players in good form. Midway into the first set it was obvious that Orlov wasn't in the prime of his fitness after long matches in the last 2 rounds. Manish took advantage of the superior fitness on the day with long, aggressive baseline hitting constantly putting Orlov on the defensive.

The match ended with Orlov retiring when he was 2-4 down in the second set after losing the first 4-6.

Rawat,meanwhile edged out David Perez Sanz 7-5,7-6 (7).

The 3rd-seed Digvijay Pratap Singh ousted the 5th seeded Florent Bax 6-3,6-2 in the other quarterfinal.

The doubles final will be between Vishnu Vardhan and Nitin Kumar Sinha and the team of Sai Karteek Reddy and T Macherla.

