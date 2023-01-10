Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): On the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Assam in Guwahati, Prithvi Shaw scored 240 not out off 283 balls, breaking his previous first-class cricket career record.

The opening batsman slammed 33 fours and a six, helping Mumbai reach 397 for 2 at the time of stumps after adding 123 runs for the first wicket with Musheer Khan and an unbroken 200 for the third with Ajinkya Rahane. Shaw was brutal with left-arm spinner Roshan Alam, hammering him for 76 runs at a run-a-ball.

This was Shaw's first hundred in the Ranji Trophy this year. He had only scored 160 runs in his previous seven innings, averaging 22.85 and posting a high score of 68.

Shaw has recently been left out of several Indian teams. Despite consistently scoring in the domestic circuit, the 23-year-old has not been selected and last appeared for India in a T20I in July 2021.

With 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42 with a maximum score of 134 against Assam, he finished second in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. He scored 217 runs in seven innings during his mediocre Vijay Hazare Trophy performance, but he averages above 50 in List A cricket.

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian batter, recently backed Shaw and urged coaches and selectors to help him and keep him on their radar.

"Someone like Prithvi Shaw, the kind of start he had to his international career and the kind of talent he has, you back a player on talent. Yes, you have to look at the upbringing as well - where he comes from and the challenges he's had as well. It makes even more sense for the management and the selectors to keep him around the mix, and help him get on the right track," said Gautam Gambhir as he backed the Mumbai opener.

"If he's willing to put in the hard yards - and I know how destructive he can be; if he can go on to win games for you, whether it's trainers, management, head coach or chairman of selectors, all these guys should take the onus to try and get these young boys to walk on the right path," expressed Gambhir as quoted by ESPNcricnfo.

Earlier Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw for their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign ahead of the IPL auctions. (ANI)

