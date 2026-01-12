Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], January 12 (ANI): Barcelona lifted a record-extending 16th Spanish Super Cup title after edging past arch-rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling El Clasico final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as per Goal.com.

Raphinha starred with a brace, while Robert Lewandowski also got on the scoresheet as Hansi Flick's side continued their recent dominance over Real, registering their fifth win in the last six meetings against Xabi Alonso's team.

With Spain's two biggest clubs facing each other in the Super Cup final for the fourth season in a row, it was Real Madrid who created the first real chance of the match. Vinicius Jr beat Barcelona's offside trap but fired straight at goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Barcelona, however, soon began to assert control with their usual possession-based game, and Raphinha went close after latching onto a sublime through ball from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, only to shoot wide.

The Brazilian winger made no mistake minutes later. Operating from the left side of the penalty area, Raphinha met Fermin Lopez's clever pass and calmly guided the ball past Thibaut Courtois to give Barcelona the lead in the 35th minute. The advantage did not last long, though, as Vinicius produced a moment of brilliance just before the break, nutmegging Jules Kounde before smashing the ball past a helpless Garcia to bring Real back on level terms.

The closing moments of the first half were dramatic. Lewandowski extended Barcelona's lead in stoppage time, but Real responded almost immediately. Gonzalo Garcia is making it 2-2 in a breathless end to the opening half.

The second half was scrappy at times, with frequent stoppages as both sides looked to gain control.

Barcelona regained the lead in the 73rd minute. Raphinha completed his brace and put Barcelona ahead for the third time in the match.

Frenkie de Jong was sent off for a high challenge on substitute Kylian Mbappe, who made his return after recovering from a knee injury.

Barcelona held on under pressure to secure their first trophy of the 2025-26 season. The win also marked their second consecutive Spanish Super Cup title, and Flick's side remains on course to repeat last season's domestic treble. Barcelona currently sit four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and will next face Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey last-16 clash on Thursday. (ANI)

