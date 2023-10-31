Prior to Afghanistan's memorable seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the 30th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday, star Afghani cricketer Rashid Khan gave an inspiring speech to his team-mates pushing them to fight for every run.

In a video shared by ICC on their social media handle, Rashid Khan is seen inspiring his team and telling them that their only focus should be to fight it out with the other team. Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh Dance To Celebrate Afghanistan's Win Over Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

SL vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023 Stat Highlights

"Remember these three things. Firstly, every ball we fight, if it's our batting, if it's our bowling or if it's our fielding. Our only focus should be to fight it out with the other team. Don't think about the outcome or whether we will win or not focus on the finer details instead and these finer details will paint the bigger picture. Fight for every ball" Rashid Khan said.

Khan added that thousands pray for them and watch their matches only to see Afghanistan win and triumph, since cricket is the only thing that brings joy and happiness there.

"Even if I come out to bowl later on no matter how wet the ball is I will put in my 100% effort for the team because if I think that the ball is too wet. I won't be able to bowl well and automatically, I will concede runs because mentally, I would probably give up. So whether we ball first or second in every moment we will trust ourselves and will put in 100% effort. Thousands pray for us and watch our matches only to see Afghanistan win and triumph because cricket is the only thing that brings joy and happiness in Afghanistan" the Afghan star said.

Rashid eggs on his team to make it a fight in every game, but always with a smile.

"So as a team we shouldn't take the pressure, we only focus on the effort. Everyone wants to see that effort not just the result but a real honest effort. So as a team, we will get in and put in the effort and we also make sure of the biggest thing that we keep smiling Go on boys," Rashid said.

In the match, Afghanistan put Sri Lanka to bat first. The Lankan Lions lost their wickets at regular intervals. Knocks from Pathum Nissanka (46 in 60 balls, with five fours), Kusal Mendis (39 in 50 balls, with three fours) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (36 in 40 balls, with three fours) took SL to 241 in their 49.3 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan. Mujeeb took two scalps while Rashid and Azmatullah Omarzai took a wicket each.

In the second inning, while chasing 242 runs, half-centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai (73* in 63 balls, with six fours and three sixes), Rahmat Shah (62 in 74 balls, with seven fours) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (58* in 74 balls, with two fours and a six) helped Afghanistan seal a win. AFG vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghan Fans Express Delight, Pride After Win Over Sri Lanka.

Following the win against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan stand at fifth place with six points after winning three out of their six games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)