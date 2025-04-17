Pune (Maharashtra)[India], April 17 (ANI): Ratnagiri Jets, the two-time champions of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) in the men's circuit, announced its official foray into women's cricket by acquiring a franchise in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL). In a move that signals serious intent and commitment to the women's game, the franchise named Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as its icon player for the next three seasons.

The left-handed opener, widely regarded as one of the most elegant and consistent batters in the world, was recently conferred the Best International Cricketer of the Year (Women) by the BCCI for the 2023-24 season. She was one of the top picks ahead of the WMPL player auctions, which will take place in Pune on April 17, 2025, alongside the men's MPL auctions.

Deeply rooted in the rich cultural ethos of the Konkan region, the Ratnagiri Jets franchise has steadily built a reputation for success, talent development, and community-first cricket. With this new chapter in the women's league, the franchise aims to mirror its achievements in the men's competition and build a robust team to compete in the opening season of the WMPL, set to begin from the last week of May.

At the core of the franchise's vision--driven by its WMPL co-owners- JetSynthesys, Royal Goldfieldd Club Resort, Fleetguard Filters Private Limited, and Kranti Wines Private Limited--is a strong commitment to nurturing grassroots talent, fostering equal opportunity in sport, and shaping the future stars of Indian cricket.

Smriti Mandhana, speaking on her association with the Ratnagiri Jets, said: "I'm thrilled to join the Ratnagiri Jets family as their icon player. The franchise has demonstrated success in the MPL and a clear vision for the women's game. I'm excited to play a part in shaping the next chapter of this journey and cannot wait to hit the ground running with my new teammates. Together, we aim to inspire and win hearts both on and off the field."

Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, shared his thoughts on the acquisition and Smriti's signing: "Expanding into the Women's Maharashtra Premier League is a natural progression for us as we continue our commitment to the growth of cricket in Maharashtra. Having Smriti Mandhana as our icon player is not just a statement of intent, but a reflection of our belief in the immense potential of women's cricket. We're confident her leadership and experience will elevate the team and inspire the next generation of young cricketers across the region."

Rakesh Navani, Joint Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer, Jetline Group of Companies and Finance Director, JetSynthesys, said: "Our expansion into the Women's Maharashtra Premier League marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to build a holistic cricketing ecosystem. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to inclusivity and the future of the women's game. It will also serve as a catalyst for nurturing grassroots talent across Maharashtra."

Anil Chhajed, Managing Director, Royal Goldfieldd Club Resort Limited, said: "Women's cricket is the heartbeat of the future, and through this team, we're building a platform that empowers young girls to dream big. Smriti's presence adds belief, brilliance, and a beacon for budding cricketers."

Mahindra Lulla, Managing Director, Kranti Wines Private Limited, said: "Our entry into the WMPL marks an exciting new chapter in the franchise's journey. Smriti's inclusion adds immense strength and star power to our roster, and we're confident this team will make waves from Day 1."

Niranjan Kirloskar, Managing Director, Fleetguard Filters Private Limited, said: "Our entry into the Women's MPL is a proud step forward in our commitment to women's cricket. With Smriti Mandhana in the side, we aim to inspire the next generation and shine a light on emerging talent across Maharashtra."

Ratnagiri Jets is now gearing up for the inaugural season of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League with a strong focus on talent scouting, team structure, and community outreach in the run-up to the tournament. (ANI)

