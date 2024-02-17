Mohammed Siraj was on fire on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England, when he took three wickets, finishing with overall figures of 4/84. Siraj, who had earlier dismissed Ben Foakes after lunch, nailed a perfect yorker to Rehan, who attempted to dig it out with his bat but failed to do so. The ball crept below and hit his off-stump much to his dismay in the 70th over. Siraj then returned to finish off the England innings as he knocked James Anderson's off-stump in the 72nd over. England finished with 319 runs after they were 207/2 at the end of the second day's play. Why No Replacement for Ravi Ashwin Was Named After All-Rounder Opted Out of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Due to Family Emergency?.

Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson

