Lahore, Mar 5 (PTI) Centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson powered New Zealand to a big total of 362 for 6 -- the highest in Champions Trophy history -- against South Africa in the second semifinal at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

The duo shared 164 runs for the second wicket to provide the perfect platform for the later batters to blast away in the final overs.

New Zealand added 112 runs in the final 10 overs after reaching 250 in 40 overs.

Daryl Mitchel (49 off 37 balls), Glenn Phillips (49 not out off 27) and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12) provided the fire power in the final overs as South African bowlers wilted on a good batting track.

The semifinal will mark the end of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as the final will now be played in Dubai on March 9 between India and the winners of Wednesday's match.

Opting to bat, New Zealand's left-handed opener Ravindra blasted 108 of 101 balls with 13 fours and one six while stalwart Williamson struck 102 off 94 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.

New Zealand built on a strong opening stand of 48 between Ravindra and Will Young, who scored 21 off 23 balls before he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the eighth over.

After conceding just 32 in his first six overs, Ngidi went for runs in his final overs though he finished with three wickets.

Ravindra scored his second century of this Champions Trophy after his 112 against Bangladesh and fifth hundred in an ICC tournament. He had scored three centuries in the World Cup in India in 2023.

Williamson batted calmly after early jitters to get to his 15th hundred and his fourth against South Africa. He has now scored hundreds in his last three ODIs against the Proteas.

The right and left handed combination of New Zealand proved difficult for the South African bowlers with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder going off with a strain after bowling six overs for 48 runs and one wicket. PTI Corr PDS

