Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls to guide RCB to a par score of 189 for nine after being sent in to bat.

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket before RCB lost momentum towards the end.

Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

Chasing, RR were on course after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and Devdutt Padikkal (52) stitching 98 runs for the second wicket before both departed in quick succession to be restricted to 182 for six.

Harshal Patel (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 77 off 44 balls, Faf du Plessis 62 off 39 balls; Trent Boult 2/41, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/28).

Rajasthan Royals: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 52, Yashasvi Jaiswal 47; Harshal Patel 3/32). PTI SSC

