Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Australian Ben Swayer, currently in charge of the New Zealand women's team, has been appointed as head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of next month's Women's Premier League (WPL).

The 45-year-old Sawyer is also the current coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. He has also served as head coach of the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) besides being assistant coach of Australia women.

"He (Sawyer) has won three World Cups with Australia. A fast-bowling expert. He has also won the BBL titles with Sydney Sixers. He has made it to the finals of The Hundred as well," RCB's Director of Cricket operations Mike Hesson said in a video posted on the tema's twitter handle.

"He has been involved in women's cricket for over 20 years, knows the women's game inside out, knows the players very well. He has been thoroughly involved in our preparations leading up to the auction as well."

Sawyer will be assisted by Maloran Rangarajan (assistant coach and head of scouting), VR Vanitha (scout and fielding coach) and RX Murali (batting coach).

The team manager and doctor for the tournament will be Dr Harini while Navnita Gautam (head athletic therapist), Huzefa Talib (strength and conditioning coach), Sabyasachi Sahoo (head physio) and Soumyadeep Pyne (Head of Operations) are the other support staffs.

Earlier in the day, RCB named tennis legend Sania Mirza as the mentor of the side for the WPL to be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

RCB has build a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names of women's cricket -- Smriti Mandhana, Australia's Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with Richa Ghosh, during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.

RCB will open its campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 5.

