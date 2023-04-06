Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

RCB replaced injured pacer Reece Topley with David Willey while KKR brought in Suyash Sharma at the expense of Anukul Roy.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj. PTI BS AM

