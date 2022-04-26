Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

RCB made one change, bringing in Rajat Patidar in place of Anuj Rawat.

Also Read | IWL: Indian Arrows Look to Bounce Back Against Odisha Police.

RR made two changes with Daryl Mitchell and Kuldeep Sen coming in for Karun Nair and Obed McCoy respectively.

The Teams:

Also Read | IPL 2022: No Time To Dwell in Past, Says DC's Rovman Powell Ahead of Their Clash With KKR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)