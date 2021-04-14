Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore managed only 149 for eight against Sunrisers Hyderabad afer being asked to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 59 off 41 balls at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The SRH bowlers produced a disciplined performance with leg-spinner Rashid Khan returning very impressive figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. Jason Holder picked up 3/30.

At the top of the order, RCB captain Virat Kohli made 33 off 29 ball before but his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, returning to the team after recovering from COVID-19, got out for 11.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 149/8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 59; Rashid Khan 2/18, Jason Holder 3/30).

