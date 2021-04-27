Ahmedabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 171 for five against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171/5 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 75 not out, Rajat Patidar 31). PTI

