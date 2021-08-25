New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday roped in English fast bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian pacer Kane Richardson for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the UAE.

The uncapped left-arm quick has featured in 38 T20 matches and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06.

As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66.

This will be Garton's debut season in IPL, the RCB said in a release.

With this, the RCB team has made its fourth replacement.

RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

