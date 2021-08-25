Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer rumours just took a new turn as former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has said that the club should sell the star forward before the transfer window closes as it would be 'better for Juventus'. Ronaldo joined Juventus back in the 2018-19 season in a €100 million transfer from Real Madrid, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning both domestic and European titles. His move to Juventus came with the expectation that the Turin club would come close to winning the Champions League trophy. But that hasn't happened as yet and Ronaldo now is in the final year of his contract. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: Juventus Owner’s Relative Lapo Elkann Lashes Out at Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani for Posting a Picture of CR7 in PSG Shirt Alongside Lionel Messi!

Terming this signing to be a mistake, Gigli stated that the sooner Ronaldo leaves, the better it is for the club. "I've always been honest: signing Ronaldo was a mistake. It's impossible to recoup the investment and it will remain that way. He's a great player, but I have to be honest – the sooner he leaves, the better for him and for Juventus. I hope that [Juve head coach] Massimiliano Allegri knows how to continue using him like he did against Udinese. That is, with intelligence and when the game is in progress. Ronaldo hampers Juventus' attack. Without him, they can do excellent things in collective terms."

Ronaldo has been linked heavily with a move away from Juventus this year and Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have come out as favourites to sign the Portuguese superstar. Despite Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirming Ronaldo's desire to stay at Juventus this season, rumours haven't stopped doing the rounds. The 36-year old had himself rubbished rumours of a return to Real Madrid earlier.

In an interaction with reporters earlier, Allegri had shared, "Ronaldo is an added bonus for us, because he guarantees a large number of goals. Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual. He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave. Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus."

Recently, there have been reports of Ronaldo wanting to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Premier League, with Bernando Silva going the other way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2021 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).