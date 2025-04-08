Mumbai, April 8: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. RCB beat MI by 12 runs and Patidar contributed a stylish 32-ball 64 to his side's eventual total of 221 for five. MI were then restricted to 209 for nine. IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s Final Over Blows Help Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Defeat Mumbai Indians in High-Scoring Thriller; First Win for RCB in 10 Years at Wankhede Stadium.

“As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 12 lakh,” stated an IPL media release.

The Bengaluru team, which is currently third on the table with six points, will face Delhi Capitals at home in their fifth match of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.

