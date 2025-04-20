Mullanpur (Punjab) [India] April 20 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League.

The match is being held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Also Read | Fatima Sana Named Captain of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Qualifiers' Team of the Tournament.

Following some good performances, PBKS are in second place on the points table having won ive of their seven games.

The Rajat Patidar-led side has won four matches and have lost all contests on their home ground.

Also Read | KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans.

"We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks decent, won't change much. Batting second will give more clarity about the game and the wicket. We're not looking at venues, just trying to play good cricket. Shepherd comes in for Livi," Rajat Patidar said after winning the toss.

"We also wanted to bowl. At the end of the day, you always have to adapt according to the situation. Important to give ourselves some time, see how the ball is moving. It's the first afternoon game for us. Hopefully, we get a good total on the board. The support we got, especially in the last game in this stadium, was outstanding. Same team," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)