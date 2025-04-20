KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 21. The high-voltage clash between both franchises will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With IPL 2025 standings getting heated up, both sides will aim for a crucial victory here to solidify their positions in the points table. Abhishek Nayar Returns to Kolkata Knight Riders, Former India Assistant Coach Rejoins KKR for Remainder of IPL 2025.

The defending champions are coming off a disappointing loss against the Punjab Kings. KKR were bundled out for 95 runs while chasing just 112. On the other hand, the former champions GT are placed at the top of the IPL 2025 standings. They are in solid form and are coming into this contest after defeating Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring encounter. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the KKR vs GT IPL 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Jos Buttler Wins Man of the Match Award in GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (GT)

Batters: Sai Sudarsan (GT), Sherfane Rutherford (GT), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Shubman Gill (GT)

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR)

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna (GT), Harshit Rana (KKR), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Mohammed Siraj (GT)

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Sunil Narine (vc)

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (GT), Sai Sudarsan (GT), Sherfane Rutherford (GT), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Shubman Gill (GT), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Prasidh Krishna (GT), Harshit Rana (KKR), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Mohammed Siraj (GT)

