Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl in the Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said the decision to bowl first was taken keeping in mind the green tinge on the wicket and she wanted to make use of the conditions.

Also Read | Suresh Raina To Represent India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket Masters 2023.

"Fresh wicket, bit of grass and we've some quality seamers. Four overseas players are Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight. This is a great platform, we were waiting for it and this is a chance to showcase our talent.

"This is big for women's cricket. We've had a quick turnaround, the team is looking in good stead and the management has been amazing as well," said Mandhana after winning the toss.

Also Read | What is the Boundary Length in WPL 2023 Matches? Is It Shorter Than Women’s T20 World Cup Games?.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said she was hopeful of beginning the tournament on a winning note saying the pitch was likely to play true throughout the game.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris,

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)