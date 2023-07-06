Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 6 (ANI): The upcoming third season of Real Kabaddi will begin in September 2023, Atlanture Sports Private Limited, the organizers of the tournament have announced.

Season 3 will witness more number of talented players coming from non-metro cities and grassroots levels as the tournament aims to empower the regional kabaddi players in every way, a release said.

Founder of Atlanture Sports Private Limited Shubham Choudhary has said that the organizing team is committed to promoting homegrown games.

"The Season 2 of Real Kabaddi was an amazing success, and we will leave no stone unturned to make season 3 a huge success. We at Atlanture Sports are committed to promoting homegrown games, sports, and people," said Shubham Choudhary.

Real Kabaddi Season 2 witnessed 32 matches played amongst eight teams - Jaipur Jaguars, Shekhawati Kings, Chambal Pirates, Mewar Monks, Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors, Arawali Eagles and Singh Soorma.

Lavish Choudhary, Co-founder of Atlanture Sports Private Limited said, "Real Kabaddi encourages the local-regional Tier II and Tier III kabaddi players and provides them a chance to perform. The platform is wholeheartedly assisting players to get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the world of sport."

The second season saw Shekhawati Kings winning the title, Chambal Pirates securing second place and Jaipur Jaguars winning the third place.

The craze for kabaddi is high with the Indian kabaddi team winning the Asian Championship in Busan under the inspired leadership of Pawan Sehrawat. The Indian kabaddi players were welcomed by the fans in grand fashion.

India had an unbeaten run in Asian Kabaddi Championship and lifted their eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship title after defeating Iran 42-32 in the final of the competition in Busan (South Korea) on Friday.

Pawan Sehrawat led from the front with 13 points. Aslam Inamdar and Arjun Deshwal chipped in with eight and five points respectively. The Indian team won all their games in the competition. (ANI)

