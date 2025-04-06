Navi Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Real Madrid Leyendas defeated FC Barcelona Legends 2-0 as the two iconic football giants reignited their rivalry here on Sunday, as part of the much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff'.

Morientes opened the scoring for Real Madrid Leyendas in the 14th minute, capitalising on a well-worked move orchestrated by Luis Figo and Michael Owen.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Ten.

The second half saw the intensity rise as FC Barcelona Legends pushed hard to break through the Real Madrid defence.

With the crowd roaring them on, they turned up the heat, launching wave after wave of attacks. Just as Barcelona looked close to scoring, Real Madrid Legends doubled their lead in the 69th minute.

Also Read | GT 48/2 in 6 Overs (Target 153) | SRH vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Washington Sundar Counter-Attacks Simarjeet Singh.

A moment of brilliance from David Barral saw him skip past two legendary defenders -- Carles Puyol and Frank de Boer -- before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

The strike further energised the Madrid camp and left the crowd at DY Patil Stadium in awe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)