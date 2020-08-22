New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege.

The limited-overs vice-captain also said that he would aim to bring more laurels for the country.

The right-handed opening batter will become the fourth cricketer to win this accolade. The other three cricketers who have won this prestigious award are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

"It has been a wonderful ride, to receive such a sporting honour in India is a great privilege and I am happy about it, I owe this to all my fans, without your support it would not have been possible, I promise to bring more laurels for the country," Sharma said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Mariyappan T. (Para-Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey) will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year.

Rohit had lit up the 2019 World Cup as he became the first-ever batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

Sprinter Dutee Chand, cricketer Ishant Sharma, and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with the Arjuna Award.

National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The ceremony will take place virtually but what we will have to see how the exact process would pan out," a source within the Sports Ministry had told ANI. (ANI)

