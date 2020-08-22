Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated teammates Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma for winning Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, country's highest sporting honour, and Arjuna Award respectively. Kohli in his tweet, also congratulated Indian women's cricket Deepti Sharma for winning Arjuna Award. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain also congratulated other sportspersons who have been selected for national sports awards. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat Among Five to Win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020; Ishant Sharma to Be Conferred Arjuna Award (See Full Winners’ List).

"Congratulations @ImIshant and @ImRo45 for your respective Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards and to @Deepti_Sharma06 for her Arjuna Award as well. Big congratulations to all the other winners across different sports. A proud moment to remember for each sportsperson," tweeted Kohli. Rohit Sharma Receives Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award; Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Others Congratulate Mumbai Indians Captain.

Virat Kohli's Tweet

Congratulations @ImIshant and @ImRo45 for your respective Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards 👏 and to @Deepti_Sharma06 for her Arjuna Award as well. 💪 Big congratulations to all the other winners across different sports. Proud moment to remember for each sportsperson. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 22, 2020

The Indian skipper is himself the winner of both Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards. In 2013 he received the Arjuna Award while in 2018 he was conferred with the highest sporting honour. Kohli and other Indian crickets are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The 13 edition of the T20 league will get underway from September 19 onwards and end on November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).