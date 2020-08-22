After a wait of two long years, Jos Buttler has finally registered a century in Test matches. The wicket-keeper batsman batted brilliantly in the first innings of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test and mustered his second Test ton. Notably, at 99, the dasher was adjudged caught behind by the on-field umpire. However, Buttler challenged the decision and his DRS call was successful. The 29-year old didn’t commit any mistake after that and went to his hundred with a single on the off-side. The veteran cricketer was ecstatic with his effort as he raised his bat in delight. Buttler certainly needed this knock as his place in the Test team has been questioned by many. Nevertheless , his blitzes against Pakistan bagged a lot of praises by netizens. Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020 Day 2.

Earlier on Day 1, Joe Root won the toss opted to bat first at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The decision didn’t seem like a brilliant as the likes of Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root and Ollie Pope were dismissed without doing much damage. England were reeling at 127/4 as Pakistan looked well set on the driver’s seat. However, Jos Buttler joined forces with Zak Crawley and the duo guided their side to safety. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 2 on Sony Six, PTV Sports.

Buttler Gets To 100!!

Here's the big moment for Jos Buttler - as to how he reached his 💯 #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/bvBiCWe75q — Eat Cricket...!! (@Eat_Cricket) August 22, 2020

Critics!!

Jos Buttler to his critics... pic.twitter.com/q4yBUydrrO — Chris Millard (@chrismillard18) August 21, 2020

Stuart Broad in Action!!

Stuart Broad cruelly denied the chance to bat by selfish, red-ink hunting batting by Jos Buttler and particularly Zak Crawley. pic.twitter.com/LekFf9eS1b — Is Stuart Broad Batting? (@IsBroad) August 21, 2020

Record Against Sub-Continent Nations!!

Jos Buttler Test Match Averages By Opposition India 🇮🇳 - 44 SL 🇱🇰 - 42 Pak 🇵🇰 - 39 SA 🇿🇦 - 16 Aus 🇦🇺 - 21 Excellent against subcontinent teams. pic.twitter.com/dUjwWee9Yy — Varun Desai (@LWOSVarun) August 21, 2020

Great Turnaround!!

Since this picture was taken, Jos Buttler has scored 267 Test runs at an average of 89, and he's not finished yet. Whatever you think about Foakes or Bairstow, the mental strength Jos has shown to turn his form around so quickly is nothing short of incredible. #ENGvPAK https://t.co/u0xZi0Hk6o — Nick (@SharlandNM) August 21, 2020

After Wait Of Two Years!!

CENTURY for Jos Buttler! Aug 21 2018 - first Test ton Aug 22 2020 - second Test ton It's been a long wait but he's played very well. ENG 356-4#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/4gzsMn0wg0 — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) August 22, 2020

Both batsmen played the good balls at their merit while dispatched the bad ones to the boundary ropes. Before Buttler, Crawley also registered his maiden Test ton and is aiming to convert it to a double ton. On the other hand, Buttler is also set in the crease and will aim to guide his team to a mammoth first-innings score. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to Buttler’s ton.

As of now, England are approaching towards the 400-run mark with six wickets in hand. The hosts, who are already 1-0 in the series, have a great chance to won the three-match affair 2-0 while Pakistan need to put on an extra-ordinary show in order to make a turnaround.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).