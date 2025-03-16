New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not consider himself a cricket expert but emphasised that recent results showed India was a better team than Pakistan and also underlined the role of sport in bringing people together.

Modi shared his views during a free-wheeling conversation with popular American podcaster Lex Fridman on Sunday.

Modi was also asked who he would pick as the greatest ever footballer. The Indian Prime Minister said while Diego Maradona was hailed as a hero in 1980s, Lionel Messi has massive following in modern-day game.

"I am not an expert, I do not know technique of this game, only experts can tell you that but just a few days ago, India and Pakistan played a match. The result reveals which is the better team. That's how we know," Modi said.

India lifted the Champions Trophy title and also thrashed Pakistan during its unbeaten run in the tournament.

"I think sports has the power to energise the entire world. The spirit of sports brings people together across different nations. That's why I would never want to see sports being discredited. I truly believe that sports play a major role in human evolution, they're not just games; they connect people on a deeper level," the PM said.

Talking about football's popularity in India, Modi said he was amazed to witness the game's craze in a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

He was referring to Bicharpur which is now considered mini Brazil for its sheer passion for football.

"There's a district called Shahdol, a completely tribal region where a large tribal community resides. When I visited, I noticed around 80 to 100 young boys and even older youth, all dressed in sports jerseys,” PM Modi recounted.

"I asked them, ‘Where are you all from?' and they replied, 'We're from Mini Brazil'. And when I enquired they explained, 'In our village, football has been played for four generations. Nearly 80 national-level players have come from here. Our entire village is dedicated to football'," Modi said.

"They told me that during their annual football match, nearly 20,000 to 25,000 spectators come from nearby villages to watch," he added.

Asked to pick a football legend, PM Modi said, "In the 1980s one name always resonated and that was Maradona. For that generation, he was a true hero. If you ask today's generation, they'll mention Lionel Messi."

