New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Max Verstappen has declared that Red Bull's decision to sack former team principal Christian Horner won't impact his future with the team.

Horner was sacked as the team principal and chief executive in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix at the beginning of last month after staying 20 years in charge. The decision came amid speculation that four-time world champion Verstappen was being heavily linked to a move away from Red Bull.

Horner's sacking fuelled Verstappen's exit rumours, and many believed Red Bull's chances of keeping the Dutchman had slumped heavily. Ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the first race after Horner's removal, with his replacement Laurent Mekies taking charge, Verstappen said he accepted management's decision.

"At the end of the day, management and the shareholders decided that they wanted a change, and at the end of the day, they run the team, and I'm the driver. So, whatever they decide, it's fully in their right to do what they want. And that's basically how it happened," Verstappen said as quoted from Sky Sports.

"And at the same time now, sitting here, you look back at those 20 years of Red Bull, I think we've had a lot of great, great years, great, great results. Naturally, there are also years where it's not going that well, and I think the last one and a half years have not gone how we would have liked. And management decided they wanted to steer the ship in a different direction, probably. And then everyone else has to agree to that and look forward," he added.

One of the factors behind the speculation about Verstappen's camp's involvement in Horner's dismissal was the former principal's turbulent relationship with the Dutchman's father, Jos, who had called for the Brit's exit during the 2024 season. Verstappen downplayed the disagreements of the pair while addressing his future with Red Bull.

"No, it doesn't, really. I think people can have differing opinions here and there, and I actually expect that to happen, because if everyone always agrees, there is a problem. You need to have difference in opinions. That's now something that we work with in a different direction. I'm excited about it," he said.

"That's now something that we work with in a different direction. I'm excited about it. I don't think it will matter at all for my decision in the future. At the end, the only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can make it. The last one and a half years have not been where we want to be. Now we try to be more competitive, this year a little bit, but for sure also with the new regulations," he added.

Despite being officially contracted with Red Bull till 2028, Verstappen acknowledged that he does have a decision to make about his future and said, "There is also a possibility I don't wake up tomorrow, that there is no driving at all. Life is unpredictable. In general, I'm very happy where I'm at. And I would hope that still... the target that we set out when we signed the new deal, that I would drive here until the end of my career." (ANI)

