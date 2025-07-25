Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 25 (ANI): Asian Cricket Council (ACC) convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday in Dhaka, bringing together representatives from all of the organisation's Member nations, where it was decided that cricket will be included in next year's Asian Games.

"ACC has announced the inclusion of cricket in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 to be held in Japan, which will see participation 10 (ten) men's and 8 (eight) women's teams from across the continent, to be chosen based on their rankings," a release said.

The meeting was chaired by Mohsin Naqvi, ACC president and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and was attended by all ACC members.

Naqvi conveyed his sincere appreciation to Aminul Islam, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), for BCB's hospitality and seamless coordination in hosting the AGM. He acknowledged the significance of holding the ACC AGM in Dhaka for the first time and thanked BCB for creating an atmosphere of warmth, professionalism, and collaboration, the release said.

The organisation also welcomed three new Member nations, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines, into the ACC family, extending the reach of the sport into new and emerging cricket regions.

At the AGM, ACC Members reaffirmed their support for the development and promotion of Asian Cricket whilst always putting cricket first. The meeting was adjourned with members reiterating their joint commitment to a forward-looking vision; one that nurtures excellence, inclusion, and broadens the game's reach across the continent.

Talking about the Asia Cup 2025 after the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said the tournament will be announced soon.

"The tournament will be announced soon. We are in consultation with BCCI, we will announce it soon. I am very much hopeful we will resolve the issue," he said, according to ESPNcricinfo,(ANI)

