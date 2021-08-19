Jersey City, Aug 19 (AP) Patrick Reed withdrew from The Northern Trust on Thursday with an ankle injury, missing the first of two events remaining before the end of Ryder Cup qualifying.

The PGA Tour did not receive details on the nature of the injury.

Also Read | Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Playoff Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India?.

Reed is No. 22 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being in the field next week outside Baltimore. But with the points tripled in value for the postseason, reaching the Tour Championship becomes a little more difficult.

Of more immediate concern is the Ryder Cup.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Toni Kroos Chooses the Better Player!.

The top six automatically qualify after the BMW Championship next week. Reed is No. 9 in the U.S. standings. Six more players will be captain's picks after the Tour Championship. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)