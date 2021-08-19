Tottenham Hotspur will begin their UEFA Conference League 2021-22 campaign as they take on Portuguese outfit Pacos Ferreira in the first leg of the playoff fixture. The clash will be played at the Capital do Movel Municipal Stadium in Pacos Ferreira on August 19, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur, Conference League live streaming can scroll down below. Harry Kane Likely To Miss Wolves Clash Amid Manchester City Transfer Links.

The Premier League side had a brilliant start to their domestic season as they defeated defending champions Manchester City in the opening encounter without star striker Harry Kane, who will be absent from this encounter as well as there are doubts over his fitness after joining the squad for training last week. Pacos de Ferreira are competing in Europe for the first time since 2013-14 but are entering into the game on the back of successive defeats.

When is Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Capital do Movel Municipal Stadium in Pacos Ferreira on August 20, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA competitions in India and is likely to telecast the Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur on its channels. However, it is not certain if the broadcasters will telecast Conference League Playoff matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 live streaming can be available on online platforms as fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website as they are likely to provide the live streaming of Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur clash but it is not certain that stream of playoff games will be available.

