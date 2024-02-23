Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that English bowling allrounder Rehan Ahmed has returned home for personal reasons and will not be taking part in the remaining Tests against India.

In a statement, the ECB said that Rehan won't be returning to India for the remaining Test matches. It also added that the visitors won't be replacing the 19-year-old for the rest of the tour.

"Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons with immediate effect from England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. England will not be replacing Ahmed for the rest of the tour," the statement said.

After taking part in the first three Test matches against India, Rehan scalped 11 wickets at an average of 44.00. Currently, he is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the series.

The fourth Test between India and England will kickstart in Ranchi from Friday onwards. Not only is this India's chance of handing England's 'Bazball' flag-bearers skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum their first-ever series loss since they first paired up back in mid-2022 but plenty of milestones could also be established in the match.

Ben Stokes' England won the toss and decided to bat first against Rohit Sharma-led India in the fourth Test match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (Wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson. (ANI)

