Fast bowler Akash Deep made his debut for India in the fourth Test match against England at Ranchi. After years of grind in the domestic cricket and impressive performances for Bengal in Ranji Trophy, Akash Deep has finally made his way into India's playing XI in Tests. After receiving his Test cap. Akash Deep was spotted touching his mother's feet seeking blessings while his brother, standing beside them, thanked god for the moment. Fans loved the entire frame and made it viral on social media. Drama! Akash Deep Denied Maiden Wicket As He Bowls Zak Crawley Off a No-Ball During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Akash Deep Touches His Mother's Feet As He Receives His Debut Test Cap

Akash Deep Singh touching his mother's feet while his brother thanked the god for this moment 😍 What a moment for the family 🙌#INDvsENG | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/59d1Xcc7Fw — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) February 23, 2024

