Warsaw, Dec 13 (AP) Three Legia Warsaw players were attacked by fans on the team bus following a 1-0 loss to Wisla Plock, Polish media reported Monday.

Online sports portal Interia reports Rafael Lopes, Luquinhas and Mahir Emreli were attacked Sunday following the match.

Warsaw police wrote on Twitter that a group of people blocked the team bus from entering the training center in Ksiazenice, but dispersed when the authorities arrived. They say they have no information of an attack on players.

Legia, whose interim coach resigned after the game, has not commented on the situation.

The defending champions are currently in last place in the league. (AP)

